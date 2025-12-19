Over 500 nurses detained in Chennai after staging hunger strike for permanent jobs

More than 550 nurses were detained by the police after they staged a hunger strike in Chennai demanding permanent employment status and other benefits, the police said on Friday (December 19).

According to police, the nurses were detained on Thursday night when they refused to disperse.

The protesters were then let off at the Kelambakkam bus terminus early on Friday. However, the nurses resumed their protest at the bus terminus.

Permanent employment

According to sources, the protest was organised by the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association and saw the participation of nearly 600 Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRP) nurses from various districts.

The association’s elected members told PTI Videos that the nurses were appointed in 2015 under a consolidated pay system with a promise that their services would be regularised after two years.

They accused the DMK government of "failing" to fulfil election promises made while they were in the Opposition.

The nurses’ primary demands include permanent employment status for all MRP nurses, provision of maternity leave and implementation of equal pay for equal work.

(With inputs from agencies)