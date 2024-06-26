Chennai: 27-year-old techie killed, buried on lake bed; 3 arrested

Police dug up the body of a 27-year-old software engineer from a lakebed on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday (June 25) almost two weeks after he was reported missing, said news reports.

The victim, T Vignesh, a resident of Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai, was working for an IT company in Sholinganallur. Police investigations revealed that he was murdered after a fight with one of his friends.

The police have arrested Vishwanathan, 23, Dilkush Kumar, 24, a Bihar native, and a juvenile in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday (June 11), Vignesh went to meet his friends but did not return that night. His father carried out a search for him, and even posted a flyer in the neighbourhood seeking information from the general public. He filed a police complaint about his missing son.

Call records lead to murderer

The police went through Vignesh’s call records and found that he had received a call from Vishwanathan, a known offender with several criminal cases against him, including for robbery and attempted murder. The police confronted him, and he first denied meeting Vignesh the day he disappeared, but later confessed to murdering him.

Based on the details given by Vishwanath, the police dug up the dead body of Vignesh from a lake bed in Maraimalai Nagar in the presence of the tahsildar, and sent it to the Chengalpattu government hospital for a postmortem.

In his confession, Vishwanathan revealed that Vignesh had met Dilkush and the juvenile for a drink on the afternoon of June 11, and after an altercation, had allegedly kicked Dilkush in the face. Dilkush later met Vishwanathan and asked him to teach Vignesh a lesson.

The four of them met at Gokulapuram lake that evening for another drinking session, and Vishwanathan stabbed Vignesh with a knife. They dug a pit nearby and buried him.

After the murder, Vignesh’s father, while searching for his missing son, asked Vishwanathan if he knew about his whereabouts. The latter told him that his son had left for home early after a few drinks with them.