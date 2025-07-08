Madras HC sets August 20 deadline for CBI to probe Sivaganga custodial death

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate both the custodial death of B Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, and the related theft case involving missing jewellery reported by a woman complainant, Nikita.

Also read: TN custodial death case: Forensic expert slams hasty cremation | Interview

The court has ordered the CBI to complete the probe and submit its final report to the jurisdictional court by August 20.

What HC said

In a significant ruling on Tuesday (July 8), the court instructed the CBI Director to appoint an investigating officer within one week to take charge of the cases. The directive follows widespread outrage over the custodial death of 27-year-old Ajith Kumar, who died on June 28, allegedly due to police brutality at Thiruppuvanam police station in Sivaganga district.

Also read: Sivaganga and more: Why do erring cops escape penalty for brutality?

A judicial inquiry, conducted under the court’s supervision, confirmed the death as a result of custodial torture, with a post-mortem report revealing 44 injuries on the victim’s body, including trauma to the head, limbs, and other areas.

The Bench, comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete, relied on a detailed inquiry report submitted by Fourth Additional District Judge, Madurai, S. John Sunderlal Suresh, which confirmed the custodial nature of Ajith Kumar’s death.

‘Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion’

The court also took note of the state government’s decision to transfer the probe to the CBI, emphasising transparency with the statement, “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.”

The state has assured full cooperation, including issuing a government order to transfer the jewellery theft case to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation. In response to the custodial death, six police personnel were suspended, and five members of a special team were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, was placed on ‘compulsory wait’, and Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram was suspended.

The court further directed the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) and the Superintendents of Police of Madurai and Sivaganga to assist the CBI team. Additionally, the state was ordered to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme.

The court expressed concern over the circulation of video clippings of the case’s court proceedings on social media, noting it violated the Madras High Court Video Conference Rules.