Cargo plane catches fire at Chennai airport, no injuries reported

Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight in Chennai on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed here, official sources said.

The flight was coming from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Officials told PTI that the fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned at the Chennai airport.

Though no emergency landing was made, pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.

Fire tenders that were on standby doused the fire soon after the carrier landed at the city airport, sources added.

A probe is underway into the cause of the fire.