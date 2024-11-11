Kamal Haasan renounces titles like 'Ulaga Nayagan', asks fans to call him by his name
The renowned actor said he always had a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles, but felt that artists must not be elevated above the art
Renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Monday (November 11) announced his decision to renounce titles such as “Ulaga Nayagan” (universal hero) bestowed on him and said he may be addressed by his name, or simply KH.
Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles.
"Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," the actor said in a statement.
The top actor said it was his humble belief that artists must not be elevated above the art.
‘Call me Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH'
"I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes."
He requested that his fans, members of the film fraternity, media, party cadres, and “fellow Indians", to refer to him “simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH”.
It may be recalled that another Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar also had several years ago asked his fans to drop the “Thala” title when referring to him.
(With agency inputs)