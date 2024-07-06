BSP chief's murder; police arrest 8 suspects; Stalin, Maya react

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of BSP’s Tamil Nadu state president K Armstrong in Chennai, a senior police official said.

The police have formed 10 teams to crack the case, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner (North) told reporters late on Friday (July 5).

"We have secured eight suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation. After some time, a clear and better picture will emerge with more facts and circumstances coming to light," he said.

There are some "two to three suspicious motives", but the exact one would come to light only after the interrogation of the suspects, he added.

Shocking, deeply saddening: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called Armstrong’s murder “shocking and deeply saddening”, and said he has ordered the police to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice.

“Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong’s assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong’s party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law,” Stalin posted on X.

Highly deplorable and condemnable: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati said Armstrong was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state and called his murder “highly deplorable and condemnable”.

“The gruesome killing of Mr K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty,” wrote Mayawati in a post on X.

The 52-year-old Armstrong, state chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday (July 5). The victim was a former councillor of Chennai Corporation.

(With agency inputs)