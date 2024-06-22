BJP wants Tamil Nadu minister to resign over Kallakurichi hooch deaths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought Tamil Nadu prohibition and excise minister S Muthusamy’s resignation over the death of over 50 people in the recent hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi.

The saffron party has also accused the ruling DMK of shielding the culprits and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the entire episode.

"State-sponsored murder"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday (June 22) described the deaths as "state-sponsored murder" and held the ruling DMK "solely responsible" for the deaths.

"So far, 53 individuals have died and a majority of them belonged to the Scheduled Castes… The DMK continues to shield the villains of this ghastly crime," he said.

Demand for resignation

He alleged a nexus between the liquor mafia and DMK leaders and demanded a CBI probe into it.

"The BJP demands the immediate resignation of Muthusamy for an impartial investigation into the incident," he said.