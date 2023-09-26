BJP faces challenging times in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

After the AIADMK quit the BJP-led NDA alliance, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamala, has said his party faces a challenging time and it should gear up to oppose many persons.



Addressing party activists at Pollachi on Monday night, Annamalai also vowed to overcome all hurdles to usher in a political change.

He said as head of the Tamil Nadu BJP, he was prepared to take on individuals and he wanted party members to be ready to take on those who oppose them and eventually ensure a regime change.

Annamalai is currently undertaking an 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) padayatra in Tamil Nadu.

Without taking the AIADMK’s name, he said: “We have seen the need for a political change. This is a challenging time. We need to oppose many (persons).”

AIADMK-BJP divorce

On Monday, the AIADMK, which had been having frosty ties with the BJP, particularly with Annamalai, walked out of the National Democratic Alliance after four years.

The AIADMK said it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

