BJP chief Nadda slams INDIA bloc as 'family, dynasty alliance'

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK of 'lacking wisdom' and alleged it does not have 'basic respect' for democracy and lashed out at the INDIA bloc as a combination of parties that stood for 'family' politics and 'corruption'.

Slamming the opposition bloc as a 'family, dynasty alliance,' and one of 'property' and 'corruption,' he listed parties including the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the DMK. He hit out at AAP top leader Arvind Kejriwal, the NCP under Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena group under Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. "Birds of a feather flock together." The BJP chief also targeted Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP and Telangana's BRS as part of his tirade against parties that 'further dynasty politics.' In this regard, he also made a reference to Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference.

The Saffron party's top leader said that in the past, corrupt leaders were unaccountable. However, they must now provide answers to the people. Otherwise, they will be dislodged from power by the public.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who changed the 'political culture' in the country by introducing transparency and accountability in administration, he said in his address at a public meeting held as part of the party's 'En Mann, En Makkal yatra' (My land, my people), which reached the 200th assembly constituency of Harbour here on Sunday.

Nadda praised Tamil Nadu people as hardworking who bring laurels to the state.

Tamil Nadu has been very much in the hearts of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, and the state is very special to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only in words but in deeds.

He alleged that the ruling DMK gives 'very poor leadership' to the state.

"Tamil Nadu's DMK leadership lacks wisdom, does not have basic respect for democracy," he alleged.

The BJP chief said: "When I came here, the markets were shutdown, the street lights were put off, huge police platoons deployed which made me remember the emergency days, but I would like to say, Mr Stalin (Chief Minister and DMK President) days are not far when you will be out (of power)." Furthermore, the BJP chief alleged the police made traders 'shut down markets, bazaars' and none were allowed to venture out. "Is this democracy, is this the tradition of Tamil Nadu,? he asked. When it was not the tradition of Tamil Nadu, such leaders (a reference to CM Stalin) should not be there in power to represent the state as chief minister," he said, after he held a roadshow here in the Harbour constituency.

He flayed the DMK for alleging that Tamil Nadu has been neglected in the budget and said the people from the state have been included in every Central schemes such as free ration rice, free LPG connections, construction of houses under PMAY.

"The DMK stands for Dynasty, Money swindling and Katta panchayat (Kangaroo court)," he alleged.

After M Karunanidhi (former chief minister and late DMK patriarch), his son (M K Stalin) has become the chief minister and his grandson (Udhayanidhi) has been made a minister, he said.

"It is time to remove the party associated with the dynasty, money exploitation, and katta panchayat from power and support the lotus of the BJP." Without naming Senthil Balaji, he said a state minister without portfolio is in jail for about 200 days, which reflected the kind of administration that prevails in the state. 'A shame on democracy.' "What kind of democracy are you having here?" Nadda asked and accused the DMK of failing to fulfill its poll assurances.

On Modi's 'achievements,' he said the Prime Minister also ensured a turnaround in the economic scenario through pro-development initiatives and the country has now become one among the top five economies.

Calling upon the people of the state to be part of the development across the country, Nadda said "send more MPs from Tamil Nadu to make the BJP secure 400 MPs nationally. (then), I am sure the prime minister will ensure more development to Tamil Nadu and also ensure India emerges as the third largest economy." Listing out the 'numerous achievements' of the BJP government at the Centre, he said India has emerged as a top exporting nation and second largest manufacturer of steel.

A decade ago, 92 per cent of mobile phones were imported from China but now 97 per cent of the mobile handsets are being made in India.

"The 500 year struggle for constructing a temple for Ram in Ayodhya became a reality when the prime minister consecrated the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya," Nadda said, invoking the Lord's name by chanting "Jai Shree Ram." "These apart, Article 370 has been abrogated. .. extend support to Modi and join him in the endeavour to take India to the next level," Nadda said at the well attended meeting.

The Union interim budget unfolded numerous benefits for the people, including bringing the Anganwadi and Asha workers under Ayushman Bharat, providing 300 units of free solar energy, ensuring three crore women become millionaires, he said. PTI

