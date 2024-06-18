Big cat population rises from 10 in 2009 to 88 in 2024 in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Erode (Tamil Nadu), June 18 (PTI) The tiger population at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district has increased to 88, according to Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests, STR.

Citing figures, he said in 2009, there were only 10 big cats in the area, and as per a census conducted in January this year, the number has increased to 88. Only adult tigers are taken into account for the census, not the population of cubs.

The STR is spread over 1,400 sq kms of forest land and covers 10 forest ranges. It is home to tigers, leopards, elephants, bisons and deer. Every year, the animal population has been increasing, Rajkumar said.

Usually, after the Southwest and Northeast monsoons, the enumeration of the tiger population is conducted in the STR. Over 1,500 cameras will be fitted in trees to monitor the movements of animals, especially the big cats, he said.

As the leopards and elephants stray into the farmlands in STR, the official appealed to the public to follow the forest rules to safeguard themselves from human-animal conflict.

