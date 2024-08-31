‘Awe-inspiring’: TN CM Stalin visits offices of Apple, Google, Microsoft in San Francisco

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google, and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships. The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (August 31) described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as “awe-inspiring." “An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!” @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

Productive Day 1 On Friday (August 30), Stalin announced that on Day 1 of his visit to the US to attract investments in Tamil Nadu, the state had secured more than ₹900 crores worth of investments at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu. He said these projects would create 4,100 new jobs in several sectors. The chief minister shared on X, “The first day in San Francisco has set a promising tone for the days to follow! Secured investments exceeding ₹900 crores at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu, paving the way for 4,100 new jobs in multiple sectors! Nokia - ₹450 crore, 100 jobs, Paypal – 1,000 jobs, Yield Engineering Systems - ₹150 crore, 300 jobs, Microchip - ₹250 crore, 1,500 jobs, Infinx - ₹50 crore, 700 jobs, Applied Materials – 500 jobs. With two more weeks ahead, we continue to intensify this momentum and attract more investors to Tamil Nadu, propelling our march towards a trillion-dollar economy!

