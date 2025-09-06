AstraZeneca commits Rs 176 crore to expand Chennai innovation centre

AstraZeneca announced a fresh Rs 176 crore investment in India, marking its third such commitment in two years, to expand its Global Innovation & Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai.

The move coincides with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s UK visit and underscores the state’s push to position itself as a hub for advanced healthcare innovation.

Driving innovation, growth

The latest funding will bolster AstraZeneca’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and supply chain technologies to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare. The GITC, which supports the company’s global operations, is set to add infrastructure and capacity to drive collaborative research, data-driven solutions and next-generation therapies.



“We’re proud to reinforce our commitment to India’s vibrant scientific and technological community,” said Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director of AstraZeneca India. “Chennai continues to evolve as a vital innovation hub, and our growth here reflects the state’s boundless potential.”

Stalin welcomed the investment, calling it a recognition of Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a centre of excellence for global innovation. “This partnership will generate skilled opportunities, encourage knowledge exchange, and reinforce Tamil Nadu’s status as a premier destination for forward-looking industries,” he said.

Strengthening global research

AstraZeneca employs over 5,000 people in India, with hubs in Chennai and Bengaluru and operations spanning IT, global business services, supply chain, and research and development. The company’s India unit contributes to AstraZeneca’s global pipeline while delivering medicines in oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and rare diseases.

The investment also aligns with AstraZeneca’s broader strategy of embedding digital and data-driven solutions into patient care, enhancing efficiency, and shaping healthcare ecosystems globally.

AstraZeneca, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, operates in more than 100 countries. In India, it is marking 45 years of operations through AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, which employs 600 people and focuses on bringing innovative medicines to patients faster.