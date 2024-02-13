Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji quits ahead of bail plea hearing

V Senthil Balaji has finally resigned as a minister (without a portfolio) from the Tamil Nadu cabinet just ahead of his bail plea hearing in the Madras High Court, sources said.

The resignation came almost eight months after the ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering case. The ED initiated action against him on June 14 last year based on a cash-for-jobs case filed by the Central Crime Branch police, Chennai, when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime.



“His resignation will be forwarded to the governor,” said a government official, pleading anonymity. Sources in the ruling DMK also confirmed Balaji's resignation, citing the ongoing legal imbroglio surrounding his tenure. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Governor TN Ravi to drop him from the cabinet,” they said.



Since his arrest Balaji has been hospitalised for chest pain and subsequently underwent a heart surgery at a private hospital. He was discharged on July 17 and has since been imprisoned in the Puzhal central prison. Chief Minister MK Stalin reallocated his portfolios (electricity, excise and prohibition) citing his ill health and not his arrest.



Stalin had continued to back Balaji even when Governor RN Ravi out of turn dismissed him from the Cabinet last June, only to put the decision in abeyance a few hours later. However, the Madras High Court recently said Stalin might be better advised to rethink his position.



“Political compulsion cannot outweigh the public morality, requirements of good/clean governance and the Constitutional morality,” a bench led by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala said.

Despite repeated requests, lower courts have denied bail to Balaji. His bail plea will be heard for the second time by the Madras High Court in a couple of days.