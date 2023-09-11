Annamalai leads BJP dharna against TN minister Babu, seeks his resignation

Demanding the immediate resignation of PK Sekar Babu as state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a dharna in Chennai on Monday (September 11).



Annamalai was leading the party’s protest against Babu, objecting to his participation in the recent anti-Sanatana Dharma conference in Chennai. DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made remarks at the conference that sparked a massive row.

After addressing a protest at Nungambakkam against Babu, Annamalai led a procession towards the HR&CE office and suddenly squatted on the road, joined by scores of supporters.

He took exception to Babu’s participation in the recent anti-Sanatana meeting, saying Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, in the same conference, had equated Sanatana Dharma to Hinduism.

“Let Sekar Babu resign as minister and do anything as a DMK worker. Veeramani said in the meeting Sanatana is equal to Hinduism. The HR&CE Department is against the welfare of Hindus,” Annamalai alleged.

