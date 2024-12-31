Anna University sexual assault case: BJP to hold Madurai-Chennai 'justice rally'

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Stepping up heat on the ruling DMK over the student sexual assault case, the BJP's state unit on Monday announced that the party's women's wing will take out a rally from Madurai to Chennai, seeking justice for the victim.

BJP state president K Annamalai, announcing the protest, alleged the accused belonged to the DMK and there were attempts to "conceal the truth", in the matter.

Condemning this and the atrocity inflicted on the women, the BJP's state Mahila Morcha, under its chief Umarathi Rajan, will take out the "justice rally" from Madurai to Chennai and will set off from the southern city on January 3, he said in a post on 'X.'

"It has been decided, that upon completion of the rally in Chennai, a memorandum will be presented to the Tamil Nadu Governor on demands by the women's wing," Annamalai added.

Madurai is located about 450 km from here.

A 19-year-old student was sexually assaulted inside the campus of Anna University, a premier technical varsity, prompting outrage from Opposition parties and the civil society. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident so far and the DMK has denied the accused was a party member. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)