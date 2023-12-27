Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit; 25 hospitalised; firm says ‘normalcy restored’

Even as residents of north Chennai's Ennore have been reeling from the after-effects of the oil spill in the area, they now had to contend with an ammonia gas leak from a fertiliser manufacturing unit.

At least 25 people were rushed to the hospital after they complained of uneasiness in Ennore after a gas leak in the sub-sea pipe of the Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday (December 26) night.

Official sources have confirmed the leak on Wednesday. However, later in the day, the company Coromandel International Limited issued a statement saying that the leak has been contained. The police too urged the Ennore residents not to panic.

Gas leak on Tuesday night

Following the leak from the plant, at about 11.45 pm on December 26, an odour that caused discomfort spread across the neighbourhood. Soon, over 25 people in residential neighbourhoods such as Periya Kuppam in the vicinity of the manufacturing facility experienced unease, nausea and faintness and they were taken to nearby hospitals, sources added.

As soon as word spread about the gas leak, people rushed out of their homes in panic and gathered on roads and sought help. At the same time, sources said officials of the fertiliser unit 'took steps to rectify the technical issue.' Police personnel pacified people by telling them that experts are addressing the issue and requested them to go back to their homes as 'there is no problem'.

The company Coromandel International Limited's president and head manufacturing (fertiliser) and supply chain Amir Alvi said in a statement, “As part of routine operation, we noticed abnormality on 26/12/2023 at 23.30 hrs in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shoreside, outside the plant premises. Our Standard Operating Procedure activated was immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time. During the process, few members in the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, people held a protest about the gas leak. DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar asked people not to panic. "Stablised. No more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People reassured and are back home, medical and police teams present," he added.



'Felt a burning sensation'

Following the leak, at about 11.45 pm on December 26, an odour that caused severe discomfort to people spread through the air in north Chennai areas. A number of persons fainted after experiencing 'burning sensation' in their throat and chest. Many people who were asleep woke up in panic and scurried out of their homes and alerted neighbours and all of them soon reached the main roads unsure of what to do.

For the people of north Chennai, it was double whammy, as they were affected by the recent oil spill and now the ammonia gas leak. About 25 people including children, who were residents of areas close to the fertiliser manufacturing facility were hospitalised. Most of them experienced unease, shortness of breath, nausea, and felt faint.

According to representatives of fishermen villages, Chinna Kuppam, Periya Kuppam, Netaji Nagar, Burma Nagar in north Chennai were among the affected neighbourhoods.

People had a tough time finding vehicles midnight and used whatever vehicles were available like autorickshaws and motorcycles to reach hospitals.

An elderly woman fainted after bouts of vomiting and she was rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw. Buses and ambulances were also deployed by authorities to immediately bring affected people to hospitals many kilometers away from the location of the fertiliser unit.

Some fishermen and local people who happened to be on the beachfront at midnight noticed an unusual sound and water gushing out from select spots above the subsea pipeline.

Health minister Ma Subramanian visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and spoke to people admitted from gas-hit areas and interacted with hospital authorities.

Residents protest

The residents have now come out on the streets and are demanding accountability from the factory, said a tweet by Climate Action Group.







(With inputs from agencies)

