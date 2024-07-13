Amended TN Prohibition Act has come into force: CM Stalin

The amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act that stipulates enhanced punishment for the manufacture, possession, and sale of illicit liquor that endangers lives, has come into force, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday (July 13).

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, was amended in the wake of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, was adopted unanimously by the state legislative Assembly on June 29. Governor RN Ravi gave his assent on July 11, Stalin said.

An official release in Chennai said the amended Act has been notified in the Gazette.

Harsher punishment

The TN Prohibition Act, 2024, which has come into force, aims to eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state, the release said. The amendment substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7 and 11 of the Act.

A maximum punishment of 10 years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh has been stipulated in the Act. In the case of death(s) due to the consumption of illicit liquor, the punishment for bootleggers will be RI for life and a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh.

The move came days after over 60 people died after drinking methanol-laced illicit liquor in June.

