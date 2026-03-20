AIADMK will finalise seat-sharing, announce constituencies in 4 days, says Palaniswami

New Delhi/ Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) The AIADMK will finalise seat-sharing with BJP and other allies and formally make the announcement on constituencies allocated to the parties in four days, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami informed on Friday.

Denying any hitch in the negotiations, Palaniswami, who had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday night, said the talks were smooth and would be amicably resolved.

“You will know everything in four days. We will finalise and announce the constituencies that have been allotted. Here its (talks) not like in the DMK alliance. They will be smooth, perfect here... Our objective is to allot those seats to our allies where they have bright prospects for winning,” the former Chief Minister told reporters before leaving for Chennai.

He said BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal would visit the state on Saturday to take forward the negotiations.

His meeting with Shah on Thursday night was cordial and they discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK chief said.

Palaniswami dismissed as media speculation the alliance talks with the Vijay-led TVK and said, “as AIADMK general secretary I have been insisting that we have not held talks with TVK. Why do you keep raising the issue?” On whether any other party would join the NDA, Palaniswami said there was no likelihood of new parties joining the NDA, as the alliance has been sealed.

On AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam’s controversial remark on actress Nayanthara while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s scheme, recently, Palaniswami replied, “he (Shanmugam) has apologised after realising his mistake. So, further discussion on this will be inappropriate.” PTI

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