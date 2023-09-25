AIADMK formally cuts ties with BJP-led NDA alliance

The AIADMK on Monday (September 25) announced walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations, former Minister and senior leader KP Munusamy said the party has unanimously resolved to part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in the next year's polls.

The resolution, without naming anyone, said the BJP's state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.

Annamalai's comments

It was obvious the Dravidian party was miffed with BJP state president K Annamalai, whose comments about Annadurai had created a rift between the two erstwhile allies. Top party office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs and MPs took part in the AIADMK meet.

Amid bursting of crackers at the party headquarters, Munsamy said the unanimous decision honours the sentiments and aspirations of over two crore party workers.

'Happiest moment'

“This is the happiest moment for party workers. We are very happy to face the elections independently, both the Lok Sabha and Assembly," AIADMK spokesperson Sasirekha told news agencies..



Annamalai responded cautiously, saying, "I heard about AIADMK's decision to snap ties. I will respond after talking to our national leaders."



