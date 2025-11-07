AIADMK expels 14 supporters of Sengottaiyan from party

Fourteen supporters of expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, including a former MP, have been removed from the AIADMK for engaging in anti-party activities, the party announced on Friday (November 7).

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered the expulsion of the 14 members, who had backed Sengottaiyan in his attempts to pressure the party leadership to reunite the factions ahead of next year’s Assembly election.

AIADMK cites rule violations

The latest action follows disciplinary proceedings against Sengottaiyan, a former state minister, after he was found meeting and interacting with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran recently in Ramanathapuram district.

Former MP V Sathyabama was among those expelled from the party’s primary membership.

“The members from Erode Suburban West district have been expelled from the AIADMK for acting in violation of the party’s policies, objectives and principles, breaching its rules, and bringing disrepute to the organisation,” the party said in a statement.

