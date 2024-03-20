AIADMK clinches LS poll deal with DMDK

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday finalised a seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with the DMDK, founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth who passed away recently.

Announcing the electoral pact here at the party headquarters here, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally". She said that a "big victory alliance" has again been formed, like the one in 2011 for the Assembly polls.

"This victory alliance will continue in 2026 Assembly polls also."

2011 was a watershed moment for the DMDK when the AIADMK-led alliance swept the polls winning 203 seats. While AIADMK won 150 seats with then party chief J Jayalalithaa becoming chief minister, alliance partner DMDK emerged as the second-largest party in the assembly with 29, upstaging DMK which managed to win only 23.

This enabled Vijayakanth to become the Leader of the Opposition. PTI VGN SDP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)