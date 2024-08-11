AIADMK chief slams TN govt over Formula 4 street race plan in Chennai

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Aug 11 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its plan to conduct the Formula 4 night street race in the city allegedly using taxpayers' money and batted for taking up people welfare projects.

It would be appropriate for the government to use the funds for the welfare of the people by implementing various developmental projects instead of utilising public funds for such events, he said.

At an event here on Sunday, the Leader of the Opposition said if the DMK intended to hold such an event they could have considered the Madras Motor Race Track that was established by the AIADMK government in Irungattukottai near Chennai instead of conducting it in a prime location in the city which is congested with traffic and has hospitals and Railway station in its vicinity.

The Tamil Nadu government had planned to conduct the event in 2023 but later it was postponed due to the heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts, due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung. It has been planned to be conducted in the city later this month.

Observing that a city develops only if it has a proper road connectivity, drinking water supply, hospital and educational institutions, he claimed that it was only during the AIADMK regime that had taken such initiatives for the welfare of the people by implementing various projects.

"It is only the AIADMK government that executed people welfare policies," he claimed.

Continuing his attack on the DMK government for its plan to hold the Formula 4 Street Race, Palaniswami asked whether it was necessary for the administration to conduct such an event.

"Today, people are having a lot of issues and the government needs to address them. I wonder how many people today own a car here," the AIADMK top leader said, addressing the gathering.

Palaniswami suggested that if at all the government wants to hold such an event, they may use the race track set up by the AIADMK regime in Irungattukottai.

"Instead of conducting the event at a race track, the government has decided to spend Rs 42 crore paid as taxes by the public, for the race in the heart of the city which is traffic congested and has a hospital, railway station and Secretariat in its vicinity," he said.

"This is highly condemnable. The DMK government should take up people welfare projects. The Formula 4 Street Race is being conducted by using people's money and people's money should be used only for people's welfare and that would be an apt example for good governance...," he said.

He pointed out that the DMK government had failed to take up any projects for the development of Salem where powerloom and handloom industries constitute the majority of the business.

"Today, several of them are employed in powerloom, handloom and agriculture which constitutes the majority of business here (in Salem). I have issued several statements urging the government to address the problems of employees as they are facing a bleak future. But the ruling DMK failed to take note of it," he alleged. PTI

