After BSP leader's brutal murder, A Arun replaces Rathore as Chennai CP

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred Sandeep Rai Rathore as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai and replaced him with senior IPS officer A Arun.

Arun is presently Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.

According to a Home (SC) Department order by Principal Secretary P Amudha, Arun was being posted as "ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police vice Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS by downgrading the post of DGP/CoP.." Rathore has been now appointed as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai vice Rajeev Kumar, IPS.

Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai is ADGP, Law and order, vice Arun, it said.

The reshuffle of senior IPS officials comes in the backdrop of the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong by armed assailants last week. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)