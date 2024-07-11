Adani wants to develop Parandur greenfield airport near Chennai?

Billionaire Gautam Adani may be interested in developing a greenfield airport near Chennai, media reports said on Thursday (July 11).

Gautam Adani visited Chennai on Tuesday evening and met some influential people, apparently to discuss some projects.

Greenfield airport

“The Adanis expressed their interest in developing the Parandur greenfield airport being planned near Chennai and also in expanding the Kattupalli port,” a source told Times of India newspaper.

There was no official confirmation in Tamil Nadu on the reported development.

Present projects

According to reports, Gautam Adani was accompanied by his brother Rajesh Shantilal Adani and his son Karan Adani.

The Adani group’s business interests in Tamil Nadu centre around a 700MW solar power plant in Ramanathapuram district and the Kattupalli port in north Chennai.