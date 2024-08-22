TN: Actor Vijay vows to win as he unveils his political party’s flag, launches anthem

Saying “Tamil Nadu will be better from now on,” well-known Tamil movie-actor-turned-politician Vijay on Thursday (August 22) unveiled the flag of his political party and hoisted it at its headquarters near Chennai.

The unveiling of the flag and the official launch of the party anthem heralds a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics marked by the entry of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

TVK to contest 2026 assembly elections

The TVK is all set to contest the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

“I unveiled our party flag today. I feel very proud,” Vijay told his cheering supporters. “We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

He added: “Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is for sure!”

Vijay addresses supporters

The two-colour flag has maroon on top and bottom and yellow in the middle with a motif of two tuskers on either side of the Vaagai flower.

Although Vijay announced the launch of his political outfit in February, he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nor did he support any party.

Vijay also said: "We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our country, and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil."

Vijay’s movie career

The party took a pledge to do away with all differences in the name of caste, religion, gender and place of birth and to strive for equal opportunities and rights for all.

Born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar in 1974, Vijay, as he is known, has acted in more than 60 films in Tamil cinema and is one of the most successful actors commercially.

Son of director SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay made his debut as a child actor in 1984. He did his first lead in 1992 at age 18.