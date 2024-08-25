Tamil Nadu: Serial accident in Krishnagiri kills 1; 6 injured

One person was killed and six injured in a serial accident involving 15 vehicles on the busy Bengaluru-Salem National Highway on Sunday (August 25).

According to local media reports, the horrific crash — involving cars, buses, and trucks — at Perandapalli, near Hosur, led to massive traffic jams on the busy highway.

According to reports, the accident happened when a truck loaded with granite blocks lost control and collided with multiple cars, trucks and a bus.

The accident triggered a traffic pile-up on the busy highway.



