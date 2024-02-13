The Federal
18 Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy return home

Agencies
13 Feb 2024 3:38 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-13 03:38:04.0)

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) As many as 18 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently returned home on Tuesday.

They arrived here from Colombo by air and were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu fisheries department and some BJP functionaries.

The fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy last month for alleged maritime violations and lodged in a prison there.

A local court ordered their release earlier this month, after which they were kept in a camp there, officials said.

The fishermen left for Ramanathapuram by road in a state government-arranged vehicle. PTI

