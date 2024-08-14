Pointing at Goa, Puducherry Assembly seeks statehood for UT

The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to grant full statehood to the Union Territory.

The resolution was tabled jointly by DMK MLAs R Siva, AMH Nazeem and R Senthilkumar and by independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy.

The resolution was then adopted as an official resolution on a request by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

MLAs cite Goa, Chandigarh

Earlier, Siva said Puducherry had been a Union Territory since its freedom from French rule some 70 years ago.

While other Union Territories like Goa have become full-fledged states, Puducherry had been under the rule of the Union home ministry since its merger with the Indian Union.

"If Puducherry becomes a state, the expectations of the people for fast development in all sectors would be realised in practice," Siva said.

The demand for statehood for Puducherry has been made earlier too, the resolution said. But the Centre has not formed any committee and had stated that Puducherry’s present status would continue.



"The Centre should concede the demand," the resolution stated. Nazeem, Senthilkumar and Nehru also spoke on the subject.

Resolution adopted

Some MLAs also suggested that a joint delegation of all political parties should go to Delhi and persuade the prime minister, home minister and the finance minister to see that Puducherry becomes a full-fledged state.



After listening to the members, CM Rangasamy decided that the private member resolution be treated as an official resolution.

Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House sine die after the resolution for statehood for Puducherry was unanimously adopted.