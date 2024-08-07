Kailashnathan sworn in as Lt Governor of Puducherry

Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI) Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan was sworn in as Lt Governor of Puducherry at a ceremony in Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kailashnathan.

Chief Secretary to Puducherry Administration Sharat Chauhan read out the warrant of appointment issued recently by President Droupadi Murmu.

Kailashnathan is the 25th Lt Governor of the union territory.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues, the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, legislators, high ranking Police officials, opposition leader in the Assembly R Siva (DMK), AIADMK Puducherry unit Secretary A Anbalagan, officials and representatives of various organisations were among those who greeted Kailashnathan after the swearing in ceremony.

Puducherry police presented the guard of honour to the new Lt Governor outside Raj Nivas after the ceremony. PTI

