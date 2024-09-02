Who is Simi Rosebell, expelled leader Congress leader from Kerala?

Women with self-respect cannot work in Congress, claimed expelled Kerala leader Simi Rosebell John, who is in the eye of the storm over her 'casting couch' allegations against senior state Congress leaders.

Rosebell John, a Congress leader from Ernakulum, was expelled hours after she levelled charges of a 'casting couch' in the grand old party similar to the one in the film industry. She had alleged that only those close to the Congress' senior leaders in Kerala get opportunities.

Her accusations have come just after several senior members of the Malayalam film industry are grappling with complaints of sexual assault against them.

On Sunday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee issued an official statement expelling Rosebell John from the primary membership of the party for insulting female leaders before the media.

Who is this leader?



Simi Rosebell, a former AICC member and ex-member of the Kerala Public Service Commission, was a prominent Kochi-based Congress leader.

Rising through the Youth Congress ranks in the 1990s, she was a contemporary of the current Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, and was known for her outspoken leadership.

In 2006, she unsuccessfully contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly seat in Mararikkulam against former Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader TM Thomas Isaac.

Voice of women

Reacting to her expulsion, Rosebell John addresssed the media saying that in her view, the only mistake she made was to become the voice of women in the Congress party. Reiterating that women with self-respect won't be able to work in the Congress, she added, “I was also expelled from the party...the only mistake I made was I became the voice of the women here,” she said.

"Recently a person who worked for this party for a long time was expelled, the reason was that his person conspired with CPI(M) but there is no evidence, if they have it, they should make it public," she stressed.



She also cited the example of the state President of Mahila Congress, Lathika Subash, who had been expelled from Congress for “sharing her pain” adding that one "can guess the reason”.



“K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal was also insulted and expelled, she even posted about it,” she added.

Colluding with CPI(M)

On Congress party's allegations that she had conspired with the CPI(M), Rosebell John said the party needs to prove it. She accused the party of trying to stomp upon a helpless widow like her.

“VD Satheesan is not scared of anyone...so many people who were with me are in different posts now. I feel now scared to walk on the road, anything can happen to me," she said.

Rosebell John's accusations

On Saturday, in a dramatic development, Rosebell John claimed that women in Congress are often required to endure exploitation to gain opportunities within the party.

She so levelled allegations of sexual harassment against many Congress leaders, including opposition leader VD Satheesan. She asserted that only by 'impressing' male leaders women could rise to significant positions in the party. Talent and experience was often overlooked.

According to her, she was denied opportunities because she objected to leaders like Satheesan and Hibi Eden.

Congress dismisses allegations

Meanwhile, Satheesan refuted Rosebell John's claims as false and said they had supported her well. “She even held positions within the All India Congress Committee (AICC)", he pointed out.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran reacted to the controversy saying that the Manila Congress has filed a complaint against Rosebell John and a thorough investigation will be held into the matter.

Also, Sudhakaran said that the Mahila Congress has lodged a complaint against Simi Rosebell John. "Her allegations are baseless, and the KPCC will investigate the complaint filed by Mahila Congress," Sudhakaran added,

Her accusations were aimed at “mentally harassing” and “defaming” lakhs of women leaders and workers in the Congress, allegedly in “collusion with political adversaries”, the Congress said.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) on Saturday hit out at the Congress for having a "power group" similar to the one that allegedly exists in the film industry.