Woman dies of food poisoning after dining at Kerala restaurant

Thrissur (Kerala), May 28 (PTI) A woman who was under treatment for alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant in this central Kerala district a few days ago died at the Government Medical College Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

Usaiba, hailing from Perinjanam, was in her 50s. She died early on Tuesday, they said.

Several people who consumed food at the restaurant in Perinjanam near Moonnupeedika on Saturday sought treatment at various hospitals due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said.

The officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise served with the dish known as "kuzhimanthi" is the reason for the food poisoning.

Kuzhimanthi is a version of a Yemeni dish featuring flavoured rice and meat, sold in most of the non-vegetarian restaurants in Kerala.

Soon after the incident, the authorities sealed the eatery, an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)