Will Messi play in Kerala? Argentine football officials to visit state soon

Kerala, a football-crazy state, is seeking collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). A delegation led by Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman is meeting AFA office-bearers in Madrid. The Federal earlier reported that Messi and team might play a game in Kerala, possibly in 2025.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Abdurahiman said that the collaboration with AFA will be a huge investment for Kerala.



"The possibility of considering Kerala as a venue for international friendly matches was discussed. As part of this, the association representatives expressed interest in visiting Kerala soon,” he said.

“AFA also expressed interest in setting up football academies in Kerala in collaboration with the state government.”

The AFA said the Argentine fan community in Kerala had always been warmly welcomed.



The AFA said: "Together with the delegation from Kerala, we had the opportunity to share initiatives and projects that will surely materialize in the short term."

In recent years, the association has established itself as one of the most important and popular sports brands in this strategic market through its global expansion strategy, it said.



The AFA added that it was trying “to expand our brand and be closer to the fans of the Argentine national team in India.”

Spanish Sports Council

The Kerala delegation also visited various sports development centres in Madrid and met with officials from the Spanish Higher Sports Council.

A discussion was held on the Council's participation in the growth of Kerala's sports economy, the minister said.

He said discussions were also held on ensuring mutual participation in the sports institute to be started at Calicut University.