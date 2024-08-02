Human tragedy, yes, but what about the animals in Wayanad, ask activists

If there is a truly heart-warming story coming out of the Wayanad landslide disaster area, it is the story of the wild elephant that stood guard by an old woman and her family taking shelter atop a hill in the wee hours of that fateful morning, on July 30.

This story, and the photograph of a dead pregnant deer, have prompted animal rights activists in Kerala to demand that they be allowed in ground zero to help pets and big animals who are roaming around without shelter or food in the aftermath of the disaster.



Heart-rending sights There are heart-rending sights of pet dogs woefully sitting out in the cold and the rain outside mounds of rubble which was once their home, waiting patiently for their masters to emerge. Puthiya Thalamurai reporter Balavetrivel N, reporting from Wayanad, recounted the sad story of a dog which was barking furiously outside its house, which had been completely destroyed in the landslide. The owners had all perished. "It seems like the dog has been deeply affected. It stood in front of the empty spot which was once its home, barking away endlessly. Though it was cold, the dog continued to sit there, upset with the disappearance of the house and its owners," recounted Balavetrivel. Jumbo white knight But, the story involving Sujatha Aninanchira, a tea picker at Harrisons Malayalam Tea Estate in the worst-affected Mudakkai for 18 years, and her family’s tryst with a giant tusker has gone viral on social media. On July 30, Sujatha, her husband, daughter and her two children miraculously survived the landslide that turned their home into rubble. They managed to extricate themselves and fled towards the forest on top of a hillock to find a safe spot. When they found a spot near a tree, to their horror, they also spotted three wild elephants standing just a metre away. They were too petrified to move and Sujatha felt they were trapped. Stoned, abused However, she shut her eyes and mumbled a prayer to one of the elephants that looked on impassively at her. "We were so close to the tusker’s legs, but it seemed to understand our predicament. We stayed there till 6 am,” she recounted to the media. The same wild elephants that were abused, stoned and hated in the area stood guard by the family till they were rescued. Sujata also said that she saw tears in the eyes of the elephants when dawn broke. Were they sad because of the destruction that nature had wrought on the land they roamed and loved? Even shorn of the melodrama, the tale touches a chord. Grim situation for animals However, for animals in the landslide-hit Wayanad today, the situation is grim. There is no one taking care of them or feeding them as they wander around searching for their owners, said Ambili Purackal, founder member and coordinator of Daya, an animal welfare organisation in Ernakulum. In her view, these animals, be it pet dogs or cats or big animals like cows and buffaloes, need to be immediately repatriated. Many may have also escaped into the forest where they can become prey to wild animals.

A picture of a dead pregnant deer at the Wayanad site posted on the Animal Rescue and Support Kerala. Photo: Facebook