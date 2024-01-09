Why Kerala rubber farmers are furious with tyre makers and Union govt

For a long time, Sicily Thomas, a 60-year-old widow from Kottayam district in Kerala, enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle with her daughter Ann Mary and mother Thresiamma. Her sole source of income came from rubber trade. With six acres of land, they led a lavish life. They owned a Maruti Zen and a Mahindra pickup. Ann Mary was in private school.

Over the past 10 years, the situation has changed drastically, with rubber prices dropping to almost half. The family had to sell off its vehicles, followed by half its land. Ann Mary, who had joined a nursing course, had to drop out. She now works as an accountant in a local establishment after completing her B.Com. A couple of marriage proposals did not materialize. Thresiamma is now bedridden.

Lifestyles hit

The economic challenges forced the family to make significant sacrifices, impacting both their financial stability and personal aspirations. This is not an isolated story in the high ranges of Kerala where rubber is the main cash crop and livelihood.

“I have been a farmer since age 12, which means for the last 50 years. The last decade has been the toughest in my lifetime. The price of rubber has not only plummeted, but it is particularly challenging for farmers like me who own four or five acres of land. In 2011-12, the price was 270 a kg, and we led content lives. Now, the price is around Rs 130. Many small-scale farmers are literally struggling to make ends meet. Numerous kids have had to abandon studies. Some who managed to pursue nursing and work abroad are helping to sustain their families,” said Biju CD of Erumeli in Kottayam district.

Industries shut

“A decade ago, there were several rubber band and gloves manufacturing units in Kanjirappally area. Each of these units employed 30-40 women. While the wages might not have been highly lucrative, they were sufficient for survival. Unfortunately, all of these units had to shut down due to the rubber crisis. This led to hundreds of women losing their jobs, leaving their families in dire straits, struggling with the threat of starvation,” said KS Sajin, a leader of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The majority of rubber farmers have resorted to selling their properties, plot by plot, to survive. Some have opted for alternative livelihoods while others have chosen to leave their villages. Tragically, there have been cases of suicides too.

Farmers protest

The severe challenges in the rubber industry have forced the remaining rubber farmers to take to the streets to denounce what they call apathy shown towards them by the government. The AIKS, affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), is gearing up for a nationwide strike demanding that the Union government declare rubber an agricultural crop and announce a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 350 per kg, as suggested by the MS Swaminathan Commission. This was an electoral promise of the BJP in 2014.