Why Kerala increasingly attracts young talent from across India

When Mohammed Iftikhar, 32, an engineering post-graduate from Bihar, was transferred by his software company from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram in November 2021, he was disappointed enough to think of a career shift. Even though his wife had also managed to relocate to Kochi, the family was not happy to move. But they did because the employment scene was not conducive after the COVID break. Two years down the lane, the family is all set to buy an apartment in Kazhakkoottam where Technopark is situated.

“It took us a good six months to adjust but the social and obviously professional environment here literally won over us. At office, the overall scenario is way better than in Bengaluru or Patna. The public life here is what attracted us the most,” says Iftikhar, who has married from outside his religion. Manju N Jose, a Kochi-based senior manager with Capgemini, the French multinational IT company, added: “There are a lot of girls in my team as freshers. All of them are so enthusiastic about working here. Many girls from the northern states arrive with preconceived notions, such as stereotypes about Keralites being cow killers and anti-religious. “However, once they start working here, they are pleasantly surprised by the positive work environment. Based on my personal experience, I can say that the atmosphere in Kerala’s IT sector is far superior to that in the northern states. While I lack direct experience in Bengaluru, I heard that the working conditions there are also superior,” added Manju Jose. Magnetic Kerala These testimonials directly resonate in the India Skills Report 2024, which, released recently, designates Kerala as a key employability destination for youths. The report has significantly bolstered the state government’s assertion that Kerala is progressing towards becoming a prominent destination for modern technology businesses in India.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attributes Kerala’s newfound status as a prime destination for youth employability to the government’s approach to harnessing the potential of modern industries. He cited the India Skills Report, which identifies Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala as leading employment hubs.

“The report highlights the rapid transformations occurring in the IT sector. We successfully generated 62,000 job opportunities in the sector from 2016 to 2023, a substantial increase compared to the 26,000 opportunities from 2011 to 2016. The number of professionals employed in IT parks has grown from 78,068 in 2016 to 135,288,” added the chief minister. According to the India Skills Report, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged as premier employment destinations for the youths. Male, female choices The study, conducted by talent assessment firm Wheebox in partnership with AICTE, CII, AIU, Google and Taggd, emphasizes the state’s position as the second-most preferred destination for employable individuals in the 18-21 age bracket. “In terms of preferred states for males, Kerala takes the lead, followed by dynamic states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Kerala is the most preferred state to work for both male and female test takers, while Cochin is the most preferred city among female test takers,” the report says. These choices align with the diverse economic landscapes and job markets present in these regions, reflecting the strategic considerations of male professionals in their career pursuits.

The ‘preferred state to work’ data reveals intriguing insights into the preferences of male and female job seekers across India. Among male candidates, the flexibility of working in “any” location is highly favoured, showcasing the diverse career aspirations that span the nation.

