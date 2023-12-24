Why Kerala increasingly attracts young talent from across India
India Skills Report 2024 designates Kerala as a key employability destination for youths; Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged as leading employment hubs
When Mohammed Iftikhar, 32, an engineering post-graduate from Bihar, was transferred by his software company from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram in November 2021, he was disappointed enough to think of a career shift. Even though his wife had also managed to relocate to Kochi, the family was not happy to move. But they did because the employment scene was not conducive after the COVID break. Two years down the lane, the family is all set to buy an apartment in Kazhakkoottam where Technopark is situated.
“It took us a good six months to adjust but the social and obviously professional environment here literally won over us. At office, the overall scenario is way better than in Bengaluru or Patna. The public life here is what attracted us the most,” says Iftikhar, who has married from outside his religion.
Manju N Jose, a Kochi-based senior manager with Capgemini, the French multinational IT company, added: “There are a lot of girls in my team as freshers. All of them are so enthusiastic about working here. Many girls from the northern states arrive with preconceived notions, such as stereotypes about Keralites being cow killers and anti-religious.
“However, once they start working here, they are pleasantly surprised by the positive work environment. Based on my personal experience, I can say that the atmosphere in Kerala’s IT sector is far superior to that in the northern states. While I lack direct experience in Bengaluru, I heard that the working conditions there are also superior,” added Manju Jose.
Magnetic Kerala
These testimonials directly resonate in the India Skills Report 2024, which, released recently, designates Kerala as a key employability destination for youths. The report has significantly bolstered the state government’s assertion that Kerala is progressing towards becoming a prominent destination for modern technology businesses in India.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attributes Kerala’s newfound status as a prime destination for youth employability to the government’s approach to harnessing the potential of modern industries. He cited the India Skills Report, which identifies Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala as leading employment hubs.
“The report highlights the rapid transformations occurring in the IT sector. We successfully generated 62,000 job opportunities in the sector from 2016 to 2023, a substantial increase compared to the 26,000 opportunities from 2011 to 2016. The number of professionals employed in IT parks has grown from 78,068 in 2016 to 135,288,” added the chief minister.
Male, female choices
The study, conducted by talent assessment firm Wheebox in partnership with AICTE, CII, AIU, Google and Taggd, emphasizes the state’s position as the second-most preferred destination for employable individuals in the 18-21 age bracket.
“In terms of preferred states for males, Kerala takes the lead, followed by dynamic states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Kerala is the most preferred state to work for both male and female test takers, while Cochin is the most preferred city among female test takers,” the report says.
These choices align with the diverse economic landscapes and job markets present in these regions, reflecting the strategic considerations of male professionals in their career pursuits.
The ‘preferred state to work’ data reveals intriguing insights into the preferences of male and female job seekers across India. Among male candidates, the flexibility of working in “any” location is highly favoured, showcasing the diverse career aspirations that span the nation.
Bengaluru emerges as the top choice for male professionals, underlining the city’s prominence as a thriving hub for career opportunities. Kochi, with its unique charm and economic prospects, captures the second spot, emphasizing its popularity among male users, reads the report.
Kerala’s cities
Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have particularly stood out as cities where both males and females demonstrate equal interest in employment opportunities across different age groups as well.
“The report says that Kerala maintains a balanced approach towards education as it is ahead in general knowledge and futuristic skills as well. This is a recognition of the comprehensive curriculum and syllabus we have introduced,” said P. Rajeeve, the Kerala minister for Industries. “This report will hurt those who mock us for anything and everything.”
The extensive study, encompassing around 3.88 million young individuals nationwide via a National Employability Test, indicates a positive transformation in India’s employability scenario. It underscores that 51.25 per cent of the surveyed youth possess the necessary skills for employment.
In the WNET (Wheebox National Employability Test), Kerala showcases a robust performance, with 68.97 per cent of test takers scoring more than 60 per cent. This highlights a strong academic foundation and a considerable number of individuals with commendable knowledge across educational domains.
Examining the preferred salary ranges, Kerala exhibits diverse expectations among test takers. The state ranks prominently in the desire for starting salaries ranging from Rs 0-2 lakhs, 2-2.6 lakhs and above 2.6 lakhs, reflecting a varied spectrum of salary expectations within the workforce, states the report.
ASAP Kerala
The report has made a special mention of ASAP Kerala – Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala -- a PSU under the higher education department. It focuses on skilling college-going students and the general community to enhance their employability through industry-relevant training programmes for its contribution to upskilling and reskilling in the state.
This edition of the report has a special focus on the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of work, skills and mobility. The report underscores a mounting concern within India’s workforce regarding potential job displacement due to advancing technology, emphasizing the imperative for ongoing reskilling efforts.
According to the study titled “Future of the Skills Landscape 2024,” 82 per cent of working professionals express apprehension that their roles could become obsolete in the face of emerging technological advancements.