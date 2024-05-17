Why actor Mammootty has fallen prey to hate campaign over a two-year-old film

Puzhu, the debut film of Ratheena PT, was released in 2022 and enjoyed significant success on OTT platforms. It received critical acclaim for its boldness and the subtle political commentary addressing Brahmanical patriarchy in society. In the film Mammootty played an exasperatingly disciplined and bigoted upper caste police officer who harbours deep-seated contempt for his younger sister, who married a Dalit theatre artist against the family's wishes. He embodies a nuanced and subtly negative character, marked by his soft-spoken demeanour and entrenched caste prejudices. This role demanded a level of sophistication and daring that only a few actors would attempt, especially opposite Parvathy Thiruvoth, who played Mammootty sister.

Film enthusiasts, particularly his fans, were captivated by Mammootty's bold depiction of a multifaceted character in Puzhu. The film’s conspicuous political undertones made it stand out, and Mammootty's discerning choice of characters was widely applauded for its depth and significance. The role marked the beginning of the recent successful phase in his career, where he has been delivering outstanding performances even at the age of 70 plus. Mammootty's films, including Bheeshma Parvam, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, Kaathal, and Bhramaguyam have received literally standing ovation from movie buffs all across the country.

Actor witch-hunted for role, faith dragged into row

However, two years after the release of the film, Mammootty has become the target of right-wing trolls, primarily from the Hindutva cyber mob, who have profiled and attacked him for his religious identity. The narrative constructed by these right-wing groups claims that Mammootty is conspiring to degrade Hinduism by aligning with jihadists and communists in Kerala, making films that allegedly undermine the religion.

Cyber space including the social networks in Malayalam are awash with contents against the ‘star’ highlighting his birth name, Muhammed Kutty, to directly identify him as a Muslim. Many of his films, in which he played Muslim characters, have been unfairly dragged into the controversy, used to portray him as essentially anti-Hindu.

Mammootty’s left leanings questioned

It all started with the director Ratheena’s estranged husband, against whom she has secured a restraining order in a domestic violence case, giving a vile interview to an online channel, hurling all sorts of unsubstantiated allegations. He claimed that his wife and the scriptwriter, Harshad, known for his identity-based anti-BJP political stance, conspired to produce a film with anti-upper-caste and anti-Hindu content, facilitated by Mammootty, who happened to be the producer of the movie.

Waiting for an opportunity, the right-wing cyber force, who harbour a pathological animosity towards Mammootty due to his reported leaning towards leftist politics, seized on this controversy. Mammootty has been the chairman of the CPI(M)-backed television channel Kairali TV since its inception in 2000. Apart from this and his presumed closeness with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty usually maintains a considerable distance from active politics. Despite being dubbed a communist sympathiser, he rarely voices his opinions on political issues publicly, occasionally drawing criticism from the leftist cultural sphere itself.

Why actor’s role touched a raw nerve

“The film Puzhu delves into the inner conflicts of an upper-caste man, exploring the factors that make him casteist and why he continues to hold such beliefs. This film breaks the stereotype of portraying only the plight of the Dalit person and instead focuses the camera on the casteist individual. This is somewhat revolutionary. It's worth noting that in India, people are murdered for their love affairs, a social system unique in its brutality. For decades, Indian cinema overlooked the issue of the upper caste's reluctance to view their compatriots as equals. When someone begins to delve into this topic, feelings of irritation are natural,” says Anuraj Girija, a social commentator.

The right-wing trolls have been relentless for the past four days, flooding every social media platform with posts bashing Mammootty. They're sharing text posts, videos, and even hosting studio discussions involving filmmakers who endorse their views. Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of the individual who raised these allegations is circulating on social media. In the clip, he is heard saying that he is intentionally stirring up controversy to sabotage the upcoming projects involving his wife and Mammootty as well.

Politicians defend actor, call out ‘Sangh Parivar politics’

At the same time, several political figures, including Kerala ministers V Sivankutty and K Rajan, as well as AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, have voiced their support for Mammootty in response to a social media campaign against the actor.

Sivankutty emphasised Mammootty's significance to Malayalees, while Rajan described him as the “pride of Kerala”. Both the ministers attributed the campaign to "Sangh Parivar politics" and asserted that such propaganda would not succeed in Kerala's secular society.

Venugopal echoed their sentiments, stating that the people of the state would not support attempts to tarnish the reputation of individuals with political views and acting talent. Interestingly, few voices from the film fraternity have been heard in this controversy thus far.

Right-wing antipathy

The right wing’s antipathy towards Mammootty was nothing new. Even in the recent past, a viral photograph of Mammootty, captured in a stoic pose during an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Mohanlal at actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding ceremony, became fodder for trolls. Although a subsequent video showed Mammootty folding his hands to greet the prime minister, the first image still stirred substantial controversy on social media. Then also the right-wing trolls targeted him, emphasising his religious identity, sparking heated discussions across various social media platforms.

Not only the Hindu right-wing, but also a segment of Christian BJP supporters have expressed concerns about Mammootty being portrayed as anti-Christian, pointing out his portrayal of a gay character in the recent film Kathal, who happens to be a Christian.

Mammootty, on the other hand, chose not to directly address the issue. However, in a video released by his production company as part of the promotional campaign for his latest film, Turbo, the veteran actor said, “It is the courage people instil in me that keeps me standing. For 42 years, they have stood by me, and I believe they will continue to do so.”

Despite the superstar's decision to ignore the trolls, his fans have already begun thanking them for potentially ensuring the success of his upcoming film even before its release.