Why a morning exercise programme in Kerala has generated political heat

His commitment to this vision remains steadfast despite external pressures. However, he was not reachable for a comment when The Federal tried to contact him over the telephone.

Salahudheen P, the founder of MEC-7, expressed his vision for the initiative by stating that he aimed to spread happiness through healthy bodies and minds. He believes that fitness should be a communal activity rather than a divisive one.

Participants engage in these exercises for just 21 minutes, performing approximately 1,750 body movements during the session. This inclusive approach has fostered a sense of community among participants who gather in local parks and school grounds to improve their health together.

MEC-7, short for “Multi Exercise Combination”, is designed to be accessible to individuals of all ages and fitness levels. It consists of 21 different exercises categorized into seven groups: aerobics, simple exercises, yoga, meditation, acupressure, breathing exercises and face massage.

Launched in 2012 by a former paramilitary officer, this innovative exercise programme combines various physical activities into a unique routine that has gained immense popularity across the region.

Now that the programme as a whole is embroiled in a political controversy following allegations from Sunni Muslim groups and CPI(M) leaders, people like Babu find themselves in a tough spot. Such is the fear that he doesn’t even want to reveal his name or any identifying details.

Sixty-year-old Mohammed Babu (name changed), a retired university employee from Malappuram in Kerala, began a daily exercise routine after moving to a new neighborhood post-retirement. Encouraged by his neighbours who were active members of a morning exercise group called MEC7, Babu joined them. He found the regimen easy to follow and maintain. He has also formed friendships within the group.

Exercise unnerves Marxists

The recent controversy erupted after CPI(M) leader P Mohanan, the Kozhikode district secretary of the party, accused the group of being infiltrated by organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He alleged that these groups were using MEC-7 as a cover for their agendas, raising serious concerns about the programme’s true intentions.

“Lifestyle diseases have to be fought and being physically fit is important for everyone. However, Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI are using MEC-7 for their narrow politics. Jamaat is using it as a shield for its campaign for an Islamic state. A secular society must be vigilant against such attempts. Earlier, Jamaat had a practice of using environmental movements and human rights issues to advance its agenda. Activists of these outfits have infiltrated MEC-7,” Mohanan said at a party meeting in Kannur last month.

Muslim religious leaders

Mohanan’s criticism of Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI arose in tune with the concerns from a segment of Muslim religious leaders within the Sunni sect. Some Sunni clerics had voiced worries that the programme undermines traditional values and could erode community norms.

Their contention focuses on the Salafist influence within the community, arguing that the initiative encourages women to leave their homes and participate in public exercise sessions, which they view as inappropriate. These sentiments have ignited debates within the community regarding gender roles and societal expectations.

Marxist leader changes view

After the controversy escalated, the CPI(M) softened its stance, with Mohanan clarifying that the party was not opposed to the exercise programme. “There have been instances where organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI, Sangh Parivar and other communal forces infiltrate and use such gatherings for their own agendas. The public must remain cautious,” he stated.

“All we are saying is that vigilance is necessary. There’s no need to interpret this any further,” he added.

Exercise regime gains strength

In response to these allegations, MEC-7 organizers have firmly denied any political affiliations. They emphasize that their initiative is purely focused on health and wellness.

A proponent of MEC-7 from Kozhikode told The Federal that many participants were retired professionals from various sectors who prioritise fitness over political or religious beliefs.

He said: “Our members include retired personnel from the military, police and judiciary. It is a completely transparent programme conducted in open spaces.”

‘They are harmless people’

Ashraf Valoor, a former journalist and a college professor, said: “I’ve been seeing MEC-7, a neighbourhood exercise group of mostly middle-aged participants, for some time now. They seem harmless, just doing their morning routines, and even invited me to join them after spotting me at the tea shop. But honestly, I didn’t feel inclined to participate.

“What surprises me is that these folks, just doing their clapping exercises, have been branded as extremists. It all seems absurd, especially from CPI(M) leader Mohanan Master. Although the CPI(M) has distanced itself from the allegations, the controversy has escalated and is now being driven by the BJP. It looks like this will just be another chapter in their Hindutva propaganda,” he said.

Despite the backlash from various quarters, MEC-7 has continued to grow in popularity. The programme has expanded significantly since its inception; over 1,000 units are now operational across northern Kerala.

Additionally, MEC-7 has made its way beyond state borders with centres established in cities like Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah and Brunei. Participants can join these sessions free of charge, further emphasizing the programme’s commitment to accessibility.