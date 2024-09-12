Reporter's Diary | Yet to come to terms with Wayanad native Shruthi's unbearable ordeal

It was K K Sahad, the former president of Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad, who had connected me to S Shruthi, when I was covering the aftermath of the devastating Wayanad landslides that shook Kerala.

Shruthi, 24, had lost nine members of her family in the landslide tragedy — her mother, father, and younger sister among them. As I was working on the massburial site story and the long wait for the DNA test results, I learned that the remains of Shruthi's mother, Sabitha, who had been an LDF member in the Meppadi panchayat from 2015 to 2020, was only identified on August 28.

She had become the face of resilience in the media after the tragedy, with her fiancé, Jenson, by her side. They were the subject of many human-interest stories and had become familiar faces on TV.

Talking to The Federal at that time, Shruthi had recounted the details of that terrible night when her life had come crashing down. She wasn’t in her home, but at her workplace in the accounting department of MIMS Hospital at Kozhikode when the landslides happened.

It was Jenson, her fiancé, who had stood by her and brought her to Chooralmala after the horrific landslide only to discover that her entire family had been swept away.

"We found my dad and my sister Shreya the next day and arranged for their cremation. But my mother was still missing. It was only after the DNA results that we learned she had been laid to rest in grave number C-92. Now, Jenson and I visit the grave, but I feel like I need more time to decide whether to exhume her and lay her to rest beside my dad and Shreya," Shruthi had told me.

I had asked Shruthi to share some family photos for the story, and she sent them within an hour. Shortly after, I got a call from Jenson, her fiancée.

He introduced himself to me as ‘Jenson — Shruthi's 'would-be'.' “I just wanted to make sure she was okay when she spoke with you," he said, sounding like a concerned partner.

Long courtship

Their wedding had been fixed after a long courtship that began as a teenage love story in high school. Despite being from different religions, they had managed to convince their families, and only the wedding date had to be fixed. And, it had been decided that it would happen soon in the next few months.

The photographs Shruthi sent were from their engagement day, which also happened to coincide with her family's housewarming day. Jenson explained the photos to me and promised to look for more later in the day.

“We had planned a grand wedding, despite our different religions. Both families were on board, and it was initially fixed for after Christmas. But 'Sabitha Amma'—that’s what he called Shruthi’s mom—suggested we move the date up a bit. We were thinking of getting married this month, but then everything happened (the landslide tragedy). Now, we’ll have to figure out how to proceed. Given the circumstances, a registered marriage might be the best option. We’ll make a final decision after the 41st death ceremony day,” Jenson had told me.

All through my interaction with him, Jenson's deep concern and care for Shruthi, and including her in every decision he took, stood out for me—something not common among many men his age. Jenson also shared that he runs a small house cleaning business, which including painting.

“Our conversation went on longer than expected. I could sense that Jenson’s affection for Shruthi was genuine. He was not just moved by sympathy for her situation but he also had a deep love for her. He started by addressing me as "Sir," but ended the conversation with "Chetta"—which means "brother" in Malayalam. He promised to stay in touch and keep me updated about their wedding plans.

Unfulfilled promise

But, unfortunately destiny had other plans. Jenson couldn’t fulfill his promise to send more photographs to me because he tragically got involved in a major accident. When my journalist friend Surjith called me to tell me that Jenson and Shruthi were involved in a car accident, I was shocked.

I realised I must have been the last outsider to speak with the couple that day. Jenson had mentioned he would be busy going somewhere with Shruthi after our call — a drive that led to a tragic collision with a bus in Vellaramkunnu near Kalpetta.

Jenson had been behind the wheel of their Omni car, and he suffered a severe head injury that led to a trauma-induced coma. Despite fighting for his life for 30 hours, and the doctors’ best efforts, he never recovered. Shruthi, who sustained multiple bone injuries in both legs, underwent surgeries at another hospital. She is now out of danger. However, five others, including her cousin Lavanya, were also injured in the accident.

I cannot imagine how Shruthi is going to cope with this cruel twist her life has suddenlytaken. After losing all her family members now the only hope she was hanging onto has been rudely snatched from her. I can hardly begin to imagine the depth of her trauma. It’s easy for us to observe, comment, and console her to be strong and look towards the future. But, right now, I have no words to offer, as I cannot even begin to fathom the extent of her pain after losing everything she has held so dear.

And, that too, in so short a time.