Wayanad tragedy: Kerala govt faces urgent need to expand counselling services

In the wake of the devastating landslides and floods that have ravaged Wayanad in Kerala, there is a pressing need for increased counselling support for both the survivors and the families of the victims.

While the Kerala health department’s counsellors have made significant strides in offering emotional and psychological relief, the demand for support is growing.

It is essential for the Kerala government to deploy additional counselling teams to address these needs more effectively.

Working round the clock

More than 200 people were killed and as many are reported missing after massive landslides accompanied by flash foods led to unprecedented destruction in Wayanad on July 30. Thousands have been displaced too.

Kerala’s counsellors have been working tirelessly to assist families who have lost loved ones. As the reality of the losses sets in, the teams offer one-on-one counselling to help the survivors cope with their overpowering grief.

For instance, a woman who lost her husband and two children in the disaster got immediate psychological support.

How helpful is it?

“The counsellors helped me process my grief and gave me practical advice on how to manage my emotions,” said the woman who did not want to be named.

Counsellors are also facilitating group therapy sessions for families who have lost multiple members. These sessions offer a space for individuals to share their experiences and receive mutual support.

The team has been instrumental in helping families navigate the complex emotions of loss while providing a support network that fosters healing.

Guidance for survivors

For survivors, the counsellors offer support to help them adjust to their realities. Many survivors are struggling with trauma, displacement, as well as uncertainty about the future.

"A survivor who lost his home and is now staying in a relief camp described how the counselling was invaluable. We tried to help him understand that his feelings of anxiety and depression are normal given the circumstances. We provided him with strategies to manage stress and rebuild his life,” a Wayanad health department official said.

Providing practical assistance

In addition, the counsellors assist in practical issues such as navigating relief resources, accessing medical care, and finding temporary housing. They organize workshops on stress management and coping strategies to overcome ongoing challenges.

For example, a team recently conducted a workshop in a relief camp where survivors learned techniques to manage stress and rebuild their lives.

Collaborating with NGOs

These workshops are designed to empower survivors with tools to handle the psychological impact of the disaster and promote community resilience.

The health department’s counsellors are collaborating with NGOs and volunteer organizations to extend their reach.

Abraham Kozi, a volunteer, noted: “The integration of counselling services with our relief efforts has made a significant difference. Counsellors are working alongside us to ensure that the mental health needs of both survivors and bereaved families are met.”

Call for increased support

Despite these efforts, there is a growing concern about the adequacy of the counselling support provided.

A relative of a victim expressed the need for more resources.

“The number of counselling teams is limited, and the government needs to provide more support. Survivors and families affected by these incidents require extensive help during such critical times,” he said.

“The current support, while helpful, is not sufficient to meet the overwhelming need for psychological care.”

Other efforts

In addition to the health department’s initiatives, the Kerala State Youth Commission has launched an initiative aimed at providing psychological support to disaster survivors through counselling, therapy and medication.

The commission has invited qualified counsellors to volunteer for this project.

M Shajar, Chairman of the Kerala State Youth Commission, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

Need for improvement

“People who have lost their loved ones, homes, and all belongings can go through severe psychological challenges. This situation can have long-term effects on their personal and social lives. Scientific interventions in mental health are necessary to combat this dangerous situation.

“We aim to provide mental strength to everyone in the affected areas, suffering from injuries, who lost loved ones, and are facing psychological difficulties due to trauma, with the help of mental health professionals.”

Chief minister’s promise

This multifaceted approach demonstrates the commitment in extending comprehensive support during this terrible crisis, addressing both emotional and practical needs of those affected.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Currently, counselling is given under the aegis of the health department to survivors to deal with the trauma caused by the disaster. Other competent agencies will be brought in to give counselling to more people."