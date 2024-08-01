Wayanad: A tale of indomitable human resilience in the face of nature’s fury

The involvement of the police and health department officials from Kerala and neighbouring states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been crucial. These teams have joined forces, creating a robust network of support and expertise to tackle the challenging conditions on the ground. The collaborative effort underscores the unity and solidarity among the states in times of a crisis.

Shjil K, a rank officer in the Madras Engineering Group, provided The Federal with an exclusive insight into the operation. “Our team has been on the ground since Tuesday. We have recovered several bodies and rescued hundreds of people. The situation is dire, but we are committed to doing everything we can to help,” Shjil K shared.

The Federal has witnessed first-hand the gruelling work undertaken by these teams, particularly the military personnel from the Madras Engineering Group and the Kerala state units. They have been working tirelessly since the onset of the disaster early on Tuesday, saving lives and recovering bodies from under the mounds of sludge.

The scale of the disaster is immense, and the response has been swift and comprehensive. The combined forces of the military, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been at the forefront of these efforts.

Relentless rain, a swollen and widened Chaliyar River (locally known as Mandukkai River), a stream of sludge, and hundreds of houses and their occupants buried under heaps of mud and slush — these are what the rescuers working relentlessly in Wayanad’s Chooralmala and Mundakkal regions are battling as their massive search operation enters the third day.

Nature’s wrath

The biggest challenge faced by the rescue teams is the relentless rain. The continuous downpour has caused the Chaliyar River to swell and widen. This rapid water flow and the soft earth saturated with moisture are making rescue operations exceedingly difficult.

Despite these challenges, the Indian Army has been resourceful, creating several temporary bridges to reach and trace houses submerged under the water and on island-like formations created by the landslides. Their innovative efforts to navigate these treacherous conditions are critical to the ongoing rescue mission.

Volunteers, the unsung heroes

While the official rescue teams have been instrumental, the contributions of volunteers cannot be overlooked. Since Tuesday, volunteers from various organizations, including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and Seva Bharathi, among others, have been on the frontlines. They have played a pivotal role in managing traffic, facilitating the movement of ambulances, and ensuring that rescue-operation vehicles can navigate the treacherous roads leading to Kalpetta, Meppadi, Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Pattamala.

Their efforts have ensured that emergency services and aid reach the affected areas promptly. Volunteers have also taken on the critical task of distributing food and water to rescue personnel and affected residents. Their presence and assistance have provided much-needed relief and comfort to those enduring the calamity.

They are providing essential support to the families and relatives of victims at nearby hospitals. This includes assisting with the identification of bodies, coordinating post-mortem procedures, and ensuring the proper transport of bodies to graveyards for final rites. The compassion and dedication shown by these volunteers exemplify the spirit of community and humanity in the face of adversity.

The human spirit

Abraham Kozi, an SDPI volunteer, shared his experience with The Federal: “The devastation here is heartbreaking. We are doing our best to support the official rescue teams by clearing paths and directing traffic. Every minute counts in such situations, and we are determined to do everything we can to help.”

Vincy K, who is part of a volunteer team assisting the medical staff of ambulance vehicles, highlighted the crucial support they provide. “Our team is focused on ensuring that ambulances can reach the injured without delay. We help the medical staff with whatever they need, from carrying supplies to providing first aid. It’s a coordinated effort, and every little bit helps,” Vincy explained.

What stands out amid this arduous rescue operation is the indomitable human spirit — the resilience and courage of all involved. The collaborative efforts of the military, NDRF, SDRF, police, health department officials, and other personnel of various departments and volunteers are a testament to that. As the situation continues to unfold for the third day, the unwavering dedication of these individuals keeps the hope alive.