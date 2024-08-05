Wayanad: Death toll rises to over 300, 180 still missing; search operations intensify

Even as rescue and relief operations in the landslide-devastated Wayanad in Kerala entered the seventh consecutive day on Monday (August 5), the death toll has touched 222, according to the state government.

However, news reports in Kerala have placed the number of dead at 386, especially after 28 more bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar river on Sunday.

The latest figures released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revealed that among the total dead, 97 were male, 88 were female, and 37 were children.

Among the 222 people dead, the bodies of 172 have been identified by their relatives, it said. A total of 180 body parts have been recovered so far from various places, and the post-mortem of 161 of them has been completed. Ninety-one people are under treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, and 256 people have already been discharged, the CMO added in the statement.

The total number of people affected in this colossal disaster is 4,833.

There will also be a mass burial of 31 unidentified victims and 158 body parts at 3 pm today at Puthumala.

Search operations

As 180 people are still missing, search operations are still in full swing in the devastated landscape of landslide-ravaged Wayanad villages. According to Kerala's revenue minister, 180 people are still to be traced in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Around 1,500 people, including army, navy, fire force personnel, NDRF, K-9 dog squad, and volunteeers are scouring the landslide affected areas for any survivors and for the bodies. They are also searching the Chaliyar river which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The army is using an advanced drone Intelligent Buried Object Detection System for the search on Sunday and marked some spots where they believed human bodies were suspected to be trapped under the debris. A search is underway at these spots.

The police will also increase patrols in landslide affected areas.

Food for rescuers

Meanwhile, as the challenging search continues, authorities have turned to unmanned aerial vehicles to transport food packets to regions that still remain out of reach by traditional means.

In a bid to sustain the hundreds of personnel searching the treacherous terrain for signs of life, authorities employed modern drones capable of carrying food packets for up to 10 people at a time. "A rapid food and water delivery system has been established to support rescue workers. Drone operations enabled the direct delivery of food to personnel operating heavy machinery, such as Hitachi and JCB equipment," according to an official release.

The food for the rescue workers is being prepared at the Community Kitchen functioning at Meppadi Polytechnic, it said.

Under the supervision of the Food Safety Department, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association is preparing around 7,000 food packets daily, which are then distributed to those in need, the release added.

Relief camps