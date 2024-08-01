Wayanad ground report | 'Watched as landslide swept my parents away'
Rukkia, a survivor, tells The Federal that fateful morning on July 30, her life turned upside down; the chilling memories continue to haunt her
In a flash, 21-year-old Rukkia Banoo's simple life took a tragic and horrible turn.
A resident of Pattamala village, near Chooralmala in Wayanad district, Rukkia, who completed her Class 12, lived a humdrum life with her parents, and her school-going brother. On the fateful day of the landslide, her aunt and uncle, who had come visiting from nearby Meppadi, were also staying with them at their house.
All of a sudden, in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 30th) Rukkia's world crumbled. Miraculously, Rukkia survived the onslaught of nature as her home came crashing down around her but her parents, brother and her relatives were not so lucky.
Memories that haunt
Currently recuperating in a hospital in the Meppadi area, Rukkia (name changed on request by Kerala government's counselling services) narrated her nightmarish experience to The Federal. "We were all fast asleep in the house when I woke up to a massive sound and saw mud and water gushing into our house with full force. I was suddenly awake while my Abba (father) and Amma (Mother) and the others were still asleep. I cried and shouted, got on top of a sofa but there was no time or space to escape. It all happened so fast," she said tearfully.
The force of nature was relentless. The roof caved in, and the house was quickly engulfed by the mud and water.
"I could do nothing but watch helplessly as my parents and others were swept away. The speed of the water and falling rocks made me unconscious. I was rescued the next day during the military operations, but I lost everyone," she said, crying softly now.
Rukkia's legs and shoulders were injured when the mud and rocks came pouring into her house. At the hospital, she is receiving care and counselling from a dedicated team of women staff from the Kerala Health Department. In an organised fashion, the department staff are helping all the victims and relatives of the victims find some mental relief.
"The memories haunt me every day," she admitted.
Battling mental trauma
The landslide in Chooralmala is one of the many devastating natural disasters that has struck Wayanad. Rescue operations have been ongoing, with teams from the military, NDRF, and various volunteer organisations working tirelessly to save lives and recover bodies.
Rukkia's story is filled with sorrow but she continues to fight with incredible resilience. Despite her injuries and having to deal with the death of her family members, this woman seems to be tackling her trauma with the support of the Kerala health department’s counselling services.
One of her counsellors pointed out, "Rukkia has experienced severe trauma. She lost her entire family in the blink of an eye, which has left deep emotional scars. We are focusing on helping her process these emotions and find a way forward. Her progress has been slow but steady. She shows remarkable strength and determination to overcome this tragedy."
Her relative from Kozhikode, her cousin Abdul Latif, who was at the hospital, said, "When we heard the news, we were devastated. Rukkia is like a sister to me. It breaks my heart to see her go through this. We are all here for her, and we'll do everything we can to help her recover and rebuild her life."
Though she was sunk in sorrow, Rukkia, managed to thank the rescue personnel who risked their lives to help the victims of the landslides that have rocked Wayanad. "I want to thank the military and all the volunteers who came to our aid," she said, pointing out that their efforts saved hundreds of lives, including mine. "Their bravery and kindness will always be remembered," she added.
Undeniably, Rukkia’s journey ahead is going to be a challenging one. But, in this time of darkness and pain, she hopes to find a way to heal.
"I am safe now, but the loss of my family is something I will carry with me forever," she said sorrowfully.
Next Story