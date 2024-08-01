Wayanad ground report | 'Watched as landslide swept my parents away'

In a flash, 21-year-old Rukkia Banoo's simple life took a tragic and horrible turn.

A resident of Pattamala village, near Chooralmala in Wayanad district, Rukkia, who completed her Class 12, lived a humdrum life with her parents, and her school-going brother. On the fateful day of the landslide, her aunt and uncle, who had come visiting from nearby Meppadi, were also staying with them at their house.

All of a sudden, in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 30th) Rukkia's world crumbled. Miraculously, Rukkia survived the onslaught of nature as her home came crashing down around her but her parents, brother and her relatives were not so lucky. Memories that haunt Currently recuperating in a hospital in the Meppadi area, Rukkia (name changed on request by Kerala government's counselling services) narrated her nightmarish experience to The Federal. "We were all fast asleep in the house when I woke up to a massive sound and saw mud and water gushing into our house with full force. I was suddenly awake while my Abba (father) and Amma (Mother) and the others were still asleep. I cried and shouted, got on top of a sofa but there was no time or space to escape. It all happened so fast," she said tearfully.

The force of nature was relentless. The roof caved in, and the house was quickly engulfed by the mud and water. "I could do nothing but watch helplessly as my parents and others were swept away. The speed of the water and falling rocks made me unconscious. I was rescued the next day during the military operations, but I lost everyone," she said, crying softly now. Rukkia's legs and shoulders were injured when the mud and rocks came pouring into her house. At the hospital, she is receiving care and counselling from a dedicated team of women staff from the Kerala Health Department. In an organised fashion, the department staff are helping all the victims and relatives of the victims find some mental relief. "The memories haunt me every day," she admitted. Battling mental trauma