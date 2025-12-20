Veteran Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan, 69, dies in Kochi

Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died in Kochi on Saturday (December 20) at the age of 69, according to film industry sources.

Born in 1956 in Thalassery, Sreenivasan began his cinematic journey in the late 1970s and became one of Mollywood’s most respected figures.

Known for his sharp writing and nuanced performances, he brought depth and authenticity to stories centred on ordinary lives. His work as a screenwriter included landmark films such as Nadodikkattu, Sandesham, and Katha Parayumpol, which combined social insight with humour.

