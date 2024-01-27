Two Kerala HC officials suspended for derogatory content against PM, Centre

Kochi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has suspended two of its officials from service for allegedly showing derogatory content and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government in a stage show performed on Republic Day.

The Registrar General of the High Court said that both the officials -- one an Assistant Registrar (higher grade) and the other a Court Keeper (higher grade) -- shall be on suspension, with immediate effect, pending an enquiry into the incident and resultant disciplinary action.

"They (the two officials) shall return all government properties held by them, if any, including the identity card issued to them," the Registrar General said in the order issued on Friday.

The order also stated that the Chief Justice had directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to carry out a detailed enquiry about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

"The Registrar (Administration) is directed to furnish a detailed explanation as to the circumstances in which the above said incident took place," it said.

During the period of suspension, the two shall be paid the subsistence allowance and other allowances admissible as per the relevant rules in practice, the order said.

The action was taken following a complaint to the Kerala High Court Chief Justice A J Desai by the Ernakulam Legal Cell.

The complaint stated that staff of the High Court and the Advocate General's (AG) office performed a skit "with an intention to defame the country".

"The dialogues of the skit, mainly aiming to criticise the leaders and administrative heads of the country, especially depicting the words and style of the Prime Minister, is highly derogatory.

"The skit further misrepresents the dignity of the country. The nature of the connotations is highly condemnable," it said and demanded strict action against the erring staff.

Visuals of the skit on a TV channel showed one of the performers acting as the prime minister.

The stage show was performed on Republic Day in the High Court Auditorium here. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)