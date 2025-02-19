Two students from Tamil Nadu die as bus overturns in Kerala’s Munnar

Munnar (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) Two students from Tamil Nadu were killed, and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Eco Point in Mattupetty, near here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased students were girls, but other details including their names and further information were yet to be received, they added.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the tourist bus, carrying students from Kanyakumari to Munnar on an excursion, overturned upon arrival.

"But we cannot confirm such details at the moment. It is said that there were at least 47 students on board, and many sustained injuries in the accident," a police officer said.

The bus is suspected to have overturned due to overspeeding, he added.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, police said. PTI

