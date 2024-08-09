Panic breaks out in Wayanad after locals complain of tremor; authorities order evacuation

Authorities on Friday (August 9) advised residents to evacuate due to concerns over a possible tremor in the Edakkal area of landslide-hit Wayanad district.

People living in Kurichiyarmala, Pinangode, Morikapp, Ampukuthimmala, and the Edakkal Cave areas have been urged to leave the area.

The alert comes after locals complained of hearing a loud sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation in Edakkal, setting government authorities on their toes.

The sound was heard at around 10.15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

Revenue department officials have arrived at the site to assess the situation.

Schools in the area were also shut down earlier due to the loud noise and disturbances caused by the tremors.

Responding to the matter, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said the department is examining seismic records and attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

“As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements,” KSDMA sources told The Federal.



Meanwhile, residents of Mukkom and Manassery in Kozhikode district, adjacent to Wayanad, also heard loud noises.