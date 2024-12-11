TN CM Stalin in Kerala for Thanthai Periyar memorial inauguration

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Kerala on Wednesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the Periyar Library in Vaikom on December 12.

The memorial and library have been established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy.

Stalin will inaugurate the memorial and library, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function and deliver the keynote address during the ceremony.

The Tamil Nadu CM arrived at Nedumbassery Airport at 10.45 am on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by officials led by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh, an official release said here.

He then travelled by road and reached Kumarakom Lake Resort near Kottayam.

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Minister A V Velu and Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel welcomed the chief minister.

A police guard of honour was presented, and the district collector honoured him with a kasavu shawl and a copy of the book "A Cry in the Wilderness: The Works of Narayana Guru" (English translation).

Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan and M P Saminathan were also present at Kumarakom. PTI

