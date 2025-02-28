Kerala: Three women found dead on railway track in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Three women were found dead on the railway track near here on Friday morning, police said.

The age, identity and other details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they added.

It is suspected that the trio jumped onto the track when the Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger train was heading towards Ernakulam around 5.30 am, police said.

However, an investigation is underway, they added. The train service on the route was disrupted for a while due to the accident.

The bodies were shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, police said. PTI

