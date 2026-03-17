Thiruvananthapuram Medical College fire: ICU patients evacuated, no casualties

A fire broke out on the first floor of the multi-speciality block of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Tuesday (March 17). However, hospital authorities said that there were no casualties in the incident. The incident was reported at around 9.15 am.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a ventilator in the surgical ICU, they added.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding that patients have been evacuated from the surgical ICU on the first floor of the building. Family members of patients told the channels that there was a lot of smoke.

Fire contained

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh reached the hospital and said that, according to information he received, the fire has been brought under control.

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He also said that no one was injured in the incident and everyone was safe. The mayor said all ventilators were also being inspected. Fire force officials said that there was smoke, but the area has been ventilated.

Authorities at the medical college said the blaze began in an ICU ventilator. According to local media reports, staff on duty cut the oxygen supply and moved quickly to contain it, using DCP (Dry Chemical Powder) extinguishers.

Patients shifted

A fire and rescue official said 33 patients from the ICU were shifted to other wards. Officials at the hospital said all of them were safe.

"Wards 7 and 8 are equipped to be converted as ICUs. Patients are being shifted there. Surgery has been halted following the fire outbreak. There are no casualties; all patients were safely evacuated," authorities said as quoted in the reports.

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People near the unit said smoke had filled the area, triggering panic. "Glass doors were smashed open during the evacuation. We were worried for the safety of our relatives who were admitted to the ICU. We have been told that all of them have been shifted," said one of the bystanders.

The incident was reported at around 9.15 am. Visuals showed patients being moved out on stretchers, while staff carried equipment to other wards to set up temporary ICU facilities.

Cause under probe

The exact cause has not been confirmed. Fire force personnel said a short circuit is suspected.

In May 2025, a fire at the casualty ward of Kozhikode Medical College led to the evacuation of more than 200 patients. The Health Department had ordered a fire safety audit after that incident.

(With agency inputs)