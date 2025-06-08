Teen's electrocution sparks political row in poll-bound Nilambur

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 8 (PTI) With just days to go for the crucial Nilambur assembly bypoll, the tragic electrocution of a teenager from an illegal wild boar trap in this district has triggered a political storm in Kerala on Sunday.

Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, died after coming into contact with a live wire from an electric fence set up illegally on a private land to trap wild boars at Vazhikadavu here on Saturday.

Though locals rushed them to hospital, Jithu was declared brought dead. Two others were critically injured, authorities said.

Police on Sunday confirmed that a resident, Vineesh, laid the trap to catch wild boars and he was arrested under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The death of the teenager, however, sparked tension and ignited a political row, with the ruling LDF and opposition UDF tradeing charges over the incident.

The UDF, which took out protest marches in Malappuram and Nilambur over the the teenager's death on Saturday night, called it a "government-sponsored murder," and blamed the administrative inaction against such illegal traps.

UDF bypoll candidate Aryadan Shoukath said such illegal electric traps were laid with the knowledge of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and so the government could not evade from its responsibility.

However, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran denied the allegations on Sunday, calling the incident as a "political conspiracy" ahead of the bypoll.

Addressing reporters here, Saseendran said there is a deliberate attempt to turn the sentiments of locals against the government and the forest department in the run-up to the bypoll.

Terming the incident as "tragic and painful", the minister said a teenager has lost his life and the condition of two others is serious and a comprehensive probe is underway.

"The incident happened in a private property. But the owner says that he has not errectd any such illegal fencing there. Local people also said that there was no such fencing till last evening. KSEB officials confirmed that they were unaware about it," he explained.

The wildlife department has also not been using electric fencing for long.

"So, we cannot rule out the possibility of a political conspiracy behind the incident. Direction has been given given to carry out a comprehensive probe," he said.

He wondered how a protest march was organised by the UDF in Malappuram over the incident much before the locals came to know about it last night.

The forest Minister's "political controversy" remarks invited further criticism from the Congress-UDF leadership.

Expressing "pain" over the minister's statement, Shoukath wondered how a person holding a responsible position could make such a statement.

While, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph demanded that Saseendran withdraw his " political controversy" remarks and tender an apology to the people of the state, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan urged him to step down.

BJP leader and bypoll candidate Mohan George also rejected the minister's conspiracy allegations and accused the government of handling the issue in an irresponsible manner.

However, CPI (M) leaders rallied behind Saseendran in the issue and said a comprehensive probe would bring out the truth.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan said, "Police have carried out a comprehensive probe and arrested the accused. If his phone call details are examined, the controversy behind it will become clear. There is a gang of conspirators behind it," he alleged.

The left leader also levelled charges against a local panchayat member, in whose ward the tragic incident happened.

CPI (M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed shock over the death of the 10th standard student and said the truth behind the incident would come out soon.

It is shocking that the opposition is trying to derive "political mileage" out of the tragedy, he said in a statement adding that investigating agencies would find out if there is any conspiracy behind the incident.

LDF candidate M Swaraj also demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident and criticised alleged attempts to politicise the tragedy.

"It is inhuman to politicise a tragedy..It can happen to anybody," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) put out a Facebook post saying that it is "condemnable and baseless" to criticise the agency over the death of the teenager.

It was the result of the violation of law committed by a private individual or individuals, it said in the FB post.

Police said more people are being questioned in connection with the incident and their call data records would be verified to bring out the truth.

The death of the teenager sparked protests on Saturday night also as by Congress and IUML workers, who blocked roads and marched to the local police station, clashing with police in Nilambur.

BJP workers also staged separate protests, accusing the government of "negligence". PTI

